Ben Sulayem will face FIA election rival in December

© Getty Images

Jul.4 (GMM) FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will face a challenger in December’s election, it was strongly rumoured on Thursday at Silverstone. After months of speculation, former rally star Carlos Sainz – father of the current Williams driver – ultimately decided against running. But now, respected motorsport figure and former F1 steward Tim Mayer will formally launch his campaign outside the British Grand Prix venue on Friday. Mayer, 59, is the son of former McLaren boss Teddy Mayer and a long-time FIA official. Speaking to The Guardian, he claimed he was dismissed by Ben Sulayem without warning. “After 15 years of volunteering my time as a steward, a decade teaching other stewards and hundreds of hours volunteering in other roles, I got a text from one of his assistants,” Mayer said. The FIA has denied the allegation. Nonetheless, The Guardian noted that Mayer “presents a credible threat to Ben Sulayem’s position.” The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) has often voiced concerns about Ben Sulayem’s leadership, and co-director George Russell welcomed news of Mayer’s candidacy. “I think in life, competition is always good because it brings out the best in people,” the Mercedes driver said. “It's something we've been vocal about in the past. “If there are two people fighting for one position, you bring your A-game. It's a bit like a driver's contract, I guess,” he laughed. The FIA presidential election will take place on December 12 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.]]>

Jul.4 (GMM) FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will face a challenger in December’s election, it was strongly rumoured on Thursday at Silverstone.

After months of speculation, former rally star Carlos Sainz – father of the current Williams driver – ultimately decided against running. But now, respected motorsport figure and former F1 steward Tim Mayer will formally launch his campaign outside the British Grand Prix venue on Friday.

Mayer, 59, is the son of former McLaren boss Teddy Mayer and a long-time FIA official. Speaking to The Guardian, he claimed he was dismissed by Ben Sulayem without warning.

“After 15 years of volunteering my time as a steward, a decade teaching other stewards and hundreds of hours volunteering in other roles, I got a text from one of his assistants,” Mayer said.

The FIA has denied the allegation.

Nonetheless, The Guardian noted that Mayer “presents a credible threat to Ben Sulayem’s position.”

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) has often voiced concerns about Ben Sulayem’s leadership, and co-director George Russell welcomed news of Mayer’s candidacy.

“I think in life, competition is always good because it brings out the best in people,” the Mercedes driver said. “It's something we've been vocal about in the past.

“If there are two people fighting for one position, you bring your A-game. It's a bit like a driver's contract, I guess,” he laughed.

The FIA presidential election will take place on December 12 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.]]>

GMM F1 Written by

Collect / Create New Data