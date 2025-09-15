Alpine seat hunt widens as Fornaroli linked

The battle for Alpine’s final 2026 race seat alongside Pierre Gasly is drawing in a growing list of candidates.

Franco Colapinto has yet to make a convincing case since Flavio Briatore brought him in from Williams to replace Jack Doohan. However, after Monza, Briatore hinted the 21-year-old Argentine may still have a future. “It’s November that we have to make a decision,” he said.

According to Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport, multiple alternatives are being discussed. Formula 2 front-runner Richard Verschoor - a close ally of Max Verstappen - took part in a panel but ruled himself out. Yuki Tsunoda has also been linked, though his chances are considered slim.

A more realistic scenario could involve McLaren allowing Irish youngster Alex Dunne to join Alpine on loan for one or two seasons, with enquiries already underway.

Meanwhile, Dutch driver Renger van der Zande believes F2 championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli has a genuine shot.

“I think Alpine will give Leonardo Fornaroli a chance,” he said during the panel session with Verschoor and others. “He has a lot of money from home. I think Alpine will talk to him.”

Pundit Rick Winkelman agreed, while also suggesting Colapinto’s season may be cut short. “I understand, by the way, that Franco Colapinto won’t finish the year, and that Jack Doohan will probably return,” he claimed.