Home favourite Lando Norris wins his first-ever British Grand Prix in a controversial race at Silverstone which also saw an all-time streak finally ended.

Lando Norris has closed the gap on Oscar Piastri with victory in a controversial British Grand Prix.

In a chaotic race which saw several periods of rain, Championship leader Piastri was in full control ahead of the resumption after one of several safety cars.

However, the Australian braked heavily upon the initial indication of the safety car returning to the pits, seeing Max Verstappen overtake him, and the McLaren man was deemed to be at fault and handed a 10-second penalty.

Verstappen spun after the next corner, eventually finishing in fifth, but it was Norris who took full advantage to win the showpiece event at Silverstone for the first time.

Nevertheless, he cannot claim to be the driver of the day after Nico Hulkenberg defied starting in 19th place on the grid to finish in third.

As a result, a 239-race streak without ever registering a podium - the longest in Formula 1 history - comes to an end.

The German held off the challenge of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton who was unable to add yet another top three at Silverstone to his collection.

What does the result mean for the Championship?

Despite the frustration of feeling that he has had a race victory taken away from him, Piastri retains an eight-point lead over Norris in the World Championship.

The title race has effectively become a two-horse race with Verstappen now a mammoth 61 points adrift of second position.

George Russell, who took a risk with his tyre choice towards the back end of the race, is now 18 points behind the Dutchman.

Hamilton has moved to within 16 points of fifth-placed Charles Leclerc, while Hulkenberg is up to ninth spot on the back of his historic third position.