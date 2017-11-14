Formula 1 owner: 'Brazil security not our responsibility'

F1 hits the ball into the court of the race organisers, after a spate of violent incidents surrounding the Brazilian grand prix.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 08:07 UK

Formula 1 has hit the ball into the court of the race organisers, after a spate of violent incidents surrounding the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Multiple teams suffered armed or violent robbery attempts during the race weekend as they travelled from Interlagos to hotels.

Now Pirelli has called off a planned post-race tyre test with McLaren, after a van containing staff of the F1 supplier became the latest victim of the notorious Sao Paulo crime.

The situation has triggered speculation that F1 might not return to Interlagos, amid rumours Rio de Janeiro or Florianopolis might be alternative grand prix venues.

F1 owner Liberty Media has been late to officially respond to the Sao Paulo violence, but a spokesperson now insists that disappointment "is not a strong enough word".

The sport is putting the ball in race organisers' court, making clear that it requires a strong response.

"It is not our responsibility," the spokesperson insisted.

"We are just the commercial rights holder. We sell those rights to the local promoter and security within the circuit is their responsibility.

"We have our own security team that travels with us and we are actively involved, but we cannot be experts in every city we go to.

"We have a year between now and the next race to get it sorted, and we would be extremely disappointed if things have not been looked at."

Next up on the calendar is the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
McLaren adapting 2018 car for Renault engine
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for McLaren, Brazilian Grand Prix, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
McLaren's Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne looks on ahead of the first practice session at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 1, 2016 ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix
Stoffel Vandoorne: 'Fernando Alonso not my mentor'
 Sports Mole logo
Formula 1 owner: 'Brazil security not our responsibility'
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso not denying Le Mans test reports
McLaren adapting 2018 car for Renault engineBrawn convinced Hamilton to make F1 switchToyota not denying Alonso seat fittingBrown: 'Liberty, FIA helped broker complex deal'McLaren set to announce 2018 reserve driver
Alonso: 'Gravel traps not simple answer'Fittipaldi: 'Alonso can win 2018 title'Alonso keen to test Renault engineAlonso not denying Daytona could be Le Mans preludeMcLaren eye return to podium in 2018
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes595
2Ferrari455
3Red Bull340
4Force India175
5Renault96
6Williams-Mercedes76
7Haas47
8McLaren24
9Sauber5
10Toro Rosso5
DriversTeamPoints
1Lewis HamiltonMercedes333
2Sebastian VettelFerrari277
3Valtteri BottasMercedes262
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull192
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari178
6Max VerstappenRed Bull148
7Sergio PerezForce India92
8Esteban OconForce India83
9Carlos SainzRenault54
10Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes40
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes36
12Nico HulkenbergRenault34
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Kevin MagnussenHaas19
15Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren13
16Fernando AlonsoMcLaren11
17Jolyon PalmerRenault8
18Pascal WehrleinSauber5
19Daniil KvyatToro Rosso5
20Pierre GaslyToro Rosso0
21Brendon HartleyToro Rosso0
22Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
25Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 