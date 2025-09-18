Montezemolo: Leclerc right to feel impatient at Ferrari

Ex-Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo says Charles Leclerc’s mounting frustration over Ferrari’s lack of title success is entirely justified.

While the Monegasque continues to stress his commitment to Maranello and is tied to a long-term deal, recent reports in Italy have pointed to flashes of irritation and discontent.

"Leclerc is a very good driver, but he's a driver who is seeing the passing of the years, even though he's still very young," Montezemolo told Sky Italia. "He's seeing the new generations, like Piastri and Norris, winning, and so I understand a certain frustration at not having a winning car."

Montezemolo said the shortcomings are down to the car rather than the driver. "Leclerc today has a car that isn't competitive and is forced to push from the first to the last lap," he said.

"He's a very good driver. We need to give him a car that finally puts him in a position to win, because he deserves it."

He went as far as to compare Leclerc to Ferrari icon Gilles Villeneuve, suggesting the current star is the more complete package.

"Villeneuve was something else - he was a driver I'd never worked with, but he wasn't a driver you could win a world championship with because he had a temperament that allowed him to win many races," Montezemolo said. "But then he'd make a mistake and give up."