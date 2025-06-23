Italian press union hits back at Vasseur criticism

Jun.23 (GMM) The Italian motorsport journalists' union has hit back at Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur after his recent remarks blaming media speculation for creating instability within the team. Following reports from leading Italian newspapers that Vasseur’s position at Ferrari may be under threat, the Frenchman accused the press of undermining the team’s ability to progress. In response, the UIGA (Unione Italiana Giornalisti dell'Automobile) issued a statement calling Vasseur's comments “worrying.” While Vasseur was not named explicitly, the statement made clear reference to his views. “These reports were considered detrimental to the team,” the union wrote. “He emphasised in detail how certain rumours create uncertainty among staff members and the tension rises to such a level that it becomes difficult to set ambitious goals.” While acknowledging the importance of fact-checking, the union strongly defended the role of independent reporting: “Press freedom must not be limited by any pressure, whether direct or indirect. “The role of journalists is not to support a team but to report honestly on what is going on,” the statement added. “This does not justify spreading unverified rumours, given the possible human and professional consequences.” Prominent Italian journalist Leo Turrini also addressed the controversy in his Quotidiano column, comparing Vasseur’s approach to that of former Ferrari boss Jean Todt. “Todt detested the free press,” he wrote, “but he never attributed to it his years of defeats, which did exist. And after each grand prix, the ferocious penguin spoke to the media for an hour.” Turrini added: “I'm not asking for Vasseur's head. The reason is simple. “If the owners believe that Fred is the right man, they must extend his contract without ifs and buts. We are on the eve of a regulatory change and trust in leadership, if it exists, must be expressed without hesitation. “If, on the other hand, the owners have come to the conclusion that Vasseur is the wrong man in the wrong place, they must replace him as soon as possible.”]]>



