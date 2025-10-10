Ferrari to supply car for Cadillac’s pre-2026 F1 test

Cadillac has officially confirmed plans for its first on-track activity ahead of joining Formula 1 in 2026, with Ferrari set to provide both the chassis and technical assistance.

Cadillac has officially confirmed plans for its first on-track activity ahead of joining Formula 1 in 2026, with Ferrari set to provide both the chassis and technical assistance.

Team principal Graham Lowdon revealed to Japan’s AS-Web in Singapore that the American newcomer will “definitely be testing” before the end of the year — a crucial step in preparing its operations for the debut season. “It's not that we actually want to test cars because we don't have our own cars,” Lowdon said.

“From a technical point of view, there's no benefit in running another team's chassis. But we have a race-preparation program and want everyone working together before Melbourne. We don't want people meeting for the first time at the first race.”

Ferrari boss Frédéric Vasseur confirmed that Maranello will loan one of its older machines — likely either the 2023 SF-23 or 2019 SF90 — along with engineers to manage the power unit and gearbox systems. “We're not going to use our entire 20-day TPC allowance, so we can help Cadillac out by loaning them our old car for testing, possibly in November or December,” Vasseur said. “It's in the best interests of the sport if they can drive another team's car for a day or two this year. We supply the power unit and gearboxes, so we're happy to cooperate.”

The outing, expected to include Valtteri Bottas with Mercedes’ approval and returning F1 veteran Sergio Pérez, will centre on pit-lane procedures and system checks rather than outright performance runs.