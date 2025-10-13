Formula 1’s latest safety innovation — the FIA’s new cockpit cooling vest — received a lukewarm reception from drivers following its debut in Singapore’s extreme heat.

The race was the first designated “heat-hazard” event under the new system, with teams permitted to fit the optional cooling vest. Drivers who chose not to wear it were required to carry compensatory ballast.

The FIA intends to make the device mandatory in 2026, despite pushback from several leading names including Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said the benefit faded quickly. “It worked well for five laps,” he admitted. “And then it got kind of warm, so it didn't make a difference.” Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto shared a similar verdict. “I turned it on for the first 10 to 15 laps, but after that the vest gets quite hot. It's better to turn it off,” he said. “But at least you were cooled for 15 laps.”

Reflecting on the physical challenge overall, the Brazilian added: “It was physically demanding, but honestly, I expected more. I don't know if the cooling vest had anything to do with it.”

Haas newcomer Oliver Bearman reported slightly longer effectiveness. “I think it worked well for the first 45 minutes,” he said. Williams driver and Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director Carlos Sainz, however, argued the vest delivers a genuine physiological edge — while insisting use should remain voluntary.

“For me, it's very simple — I'm convinced it works and helps, even though I've completed ten races in Singapore without suffering physically and finished without any problems,” Sainz said. “Once you start to understand the physiology, you understand that it provides a performance advantage. But if it's not a major safety issue, then it should be left up to the drivers.”