Stroll defends form amid rumours of Aston Martin changes

© SilverHub

Jun.28 (GMM) Lance Stroll has hit back at growing criticism over his recent performances and questions about his long-term place at Aston Martin. With big names like George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and even Max Verstappen loosely linked to Aston Martin’s 2026 lineup, there are increasing whispers that team owner Lawrence Stroll may eventually have to replace his own son. Critics have pointed not only to the Canadian’s consistent shortfall compared to veteran teammate Fernando Alonso, but also to what some see as his negative demeanour in media and public settings. "Would I keep him for 2026 if I were in charge at Aston Martin?" former F1 driver Timo Glock said on Sky Deutschland. "No. "Aston Martin needs a different approach if it wants to succeed." Despite the outside noise, Aston Martin insists that Stroll is under contract for 2026, and senior figures including Adrian Newey are publicly remaining supportive of the 26-year-old. Asked in Austria about harsh comments like Glock’s, Stroll didn’t mince words. "Opinions are very short-sighted in Formula 1," he said. "If you have two good races, you're the best driver in the world. If you have two bad races, you shouldn't be racing anymore and you're just sh*t. "I think that's how it's always been here, and that's how it always will be." Earlier this season, Stroll missed the Spanish Grand Prix following wrist surgery — an absence that was surrounded by speculation of a post-qualifying outburst, something Aston Martin only half-heartedly denied. He was also heavily criticised for his frosty behaviour during the FIA press conference ahead of his home race in Montreal earlier this month. "When you have a bad day, you don't enjoy it," Stroll admitted. "And you enjoy it when things are going well. "It's that simple."]]>

