Newey walks away from 2025 car discussions - Alonso

© Getty Images

Jul.7 (GMM) Adrian Newey is already looking ahead to 2026 and showing little enthusiasm for Aston Martin’s current Formula 1 car, Fernando Alonso has revealed. The two-time world champion managed to score points at Silverstone, but was clearly unhappy with the team’s race strategy—especially in comparison to teammate Lance Stroll’s. Stroll, meanwhile, didn’t hold back in his post-race radio message. "I mean it's the worst piece of sh*t I've ever driven in my life, to be honest," said the Canadian. "But it's ok – P7." That scathing verdict came despite the fact that Aston Martin brought an updated package for its home race. "I think it has been a step forward," Alonso told DAZN. "The car probably felt a bit better. "The data also shows that in some parts of the circuit it is true that we have improved, while in others it is more difficult to see. So let's say that it is a very small package of improvements, but it is always welcome. "If it's half a tenth or one tenth, we'll take it." Given that legendary designer Adrian Newey has joined the Silverstone-based team, some expected a more dramatic uptick in form. But according to Alonso, Newey is focused elsewhere. "Newey is working," the 43-year-old Spaniard said. "He's involved, he's very motivated. "But it's true that this year's car doesn't seem to interest him. Whenever we ask him a question about this year or how to improve something, he just walks off to another office," Alonso smiled. "He's already in 2026 mode." Alonso was also left frustrated by strategy decisions during the rain-hit race, feeling his side of the garage made the wrong calls. "I'm just going to stop when Lance does from now on," he said. "Because usually, in these situations, his group of engineers tend to be more accurate."]]>

