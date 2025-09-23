De la Rosa: Newey still at factory at 2am

Pedro de la Rosa insists Adrian Newey’s arrival at Aston Martin is no marketing stunt, hailing the 66-year-old’s legendary work ethic as already transforming the Silverstone team.

“The important thing is that Adrian Newey didn’t come to Aston Martin because he wants to retire,” the Spaniard told the Duralavita podcast. “He’s working, well, not 24 hours a day, because he sleeps. But he sleeps very little, I can guarantee you that. It’s mind-blowing.”

De la Rosa, Aston’s ambassador and a former F1 race driver, said it is routine to find Newey still at his fabled drawing board deep into the night.

“Any day I go to the factory, any time I go, he’s in the office. At two in the morning, he’s still there,” he marvelled.

He stressed that Newey’s presence is tangible, not symbolic. “The Adrian Newey effect isn’t a marketing hype. It’s a work-driven effect, an inspirational one. It’s stretching and inspiring new generations. Everyone is very excited to work with him, and that’s interesting.”

According to de la Rosa, Newey only signed because he believes in Aston Martin’s long-term project. “The investment, the new facilities, the wind tunnel, the CFD… the potential is there, but we’re going to prove it next year," he said.