Aston Martin chiefs continue to back Stroll

Another senior figure at Aston Martin has spoken up in defence of Lance Stroll as pressure continues to mount on the Canadian driver.

Stroll, 26, has long faced criticism due to the fact that his father, billionaire Lawrence Stroll, owns the Silverstone-based Formula 1 team.

The situation has become even more difficult since 2023, when he was paired with Fernando Alonso - a driver widely regarded as one of the greatest in F1 history.

Aston Martin simulator driver Dani Juncadella admits it’s a tough environment for Stroll to thrive in.

"It's already mentally difficult to be dealing with the level of people like Fernando, like (Max) Verstappen, who kill to win," he told DAZN. "Perhaps when you're then from a slightly different world, a bubble, different to that of any human being, your father is who he is, you're never going to lack anything in life.

"Maybe it's a little more difficult to fight in the really difficult moments. Harder to know how to get that extra something that Fernando knows how to get."

Some observers believe Stroll’s struggle on-track has worsened over time, and that his behaviour off-track has also become more withdrawn, but Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer Mike Krack paints a different picture.

"We see someone else entirely in the debriefings or in our daily interactions," he said. "What we see doesn't fit the image he has from the outside at all."

Juncadella agrees that Alonso's consistent dominance might be affecting Stroll mentally.

"In the end you end up becoming so obsessed with the idea that you can't beat the other guy that it works against you. That may have happened a bit with Stroll and Alonso.

"Last year, we saw moments where Stroll shone, even some races where Fernando wasn't having a good weekend and Stroll did better. But now we're on a trend where Fernando beats him every time."

Meanwhile, speculation about Aston Martin’s 2026 driver lineup continues to build. Big names like George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, and even Max Verstappen have been linked to the team.

"You have to imagine what a difficult situation this is for the father," said 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg. "He has to decide whether to hire someone else and eventually fire his own son. It's a horrible situation for him."

Adrian Newey, the legendary F1 designer who recently joined Aston Martin, has also come to Stroll’s defence, saying he is “underrated”, and Mike Krack now adds his own support.

"On Mondays, many drivers are probably somewhere at the beach or on vacation," Krack said. "Lance is at work, driving the simulator or looking at things for next year's car."