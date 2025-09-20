Alonso says Aston breakthrough could spark retirement

Fernando Alonso has admitted next season may be his last in Formula 1 — and that Adrian Newey’s first Aston Martin could even trigger his farewell on a high.

"It depends on how I feel next year, how I feel physically and mentally," said the 44-year-old double world champion, who has not won a grand prix since 2013. "But I don't know. I don't have a clear idea right now. If the car goes well, there's a good chance it will be my last year."

Alonso told AS newspaper in Baku that the looming 2026 rule change represents his final shot at more success. "I know it's my last chance," he confirmed. "It's the differentiating factor – it's the last chance to try to win another grand prix, enjoy the good times, get on the podium, and fight for a championship."

He said working with Newey has already been an eye-opener. "He's definitely up to the task," said Alonso. "He's a different designer compared to anything I've seen before. Very methodical, but at the same time mystical. Brilliant."

Still, Alonso stressed that even a strong 2026 may not extend his career much further. "They might do well in the first year, but by the second or third they're guaranteed to do well," he said. "But I have to consider it myself. If the car goes badly, there's a chance I'll stay for another year to finish on a positive note. If the car goes well, 2026 will probably be my last year."

If that is the case, Alonso said he would want to know in advance. "In 2018, when I left F1, I do remember that feeling when I went to Japan, and at other Grands Prix where it hadn't been announced yet, and I was already flirting with the idea of it being my last year," he recalled.

"So I tried to enjoy the drivers' parades, and in my head, I would like to know so I can say goodbye, internally, to each circuit."

And while retirement is approaching, Alonso insisted he will not hang on past his peak. "It won't be for lack of competitiveness," he said. "When I leave Formula 1, I want to leave it the way I am now, considering myself the best.

"And for people outside, at least 30 or 40 percent to still consider me the best. I don't want to leave because I've lost my skills. I want to leave on a high note."