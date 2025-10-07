Alonso fumes at FIA and F1 after fiery Singapore weekend

Fernando Alonso has launched a stinging attack on Formula 1 and its coverage after a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix weekend marked by clashes with both Lewis Hamilton and the FIA.

The Aston Martin driver exploded over team radio after Hamilton - struggling with brake issues - repeatedly cut corners and slowed through several sectors.

"I cannot f*cking believe it," Alonso shouted several times. He later accused race officials of showing leniency to his former teammate.

"If you don't have brakes you still can't really go off track, because we all have to do the track, with or without brakes," he told DAZN. "Although he always has a little tolerance from the FIA, hopefully today it will be a little less."

Rival Isack Hadjar, who battled Alonso wheel-to-wheel, described the Spaniard as "grumpy" after the race, while Hamilton responded with humour,  posting a meme on Instagram and joking he had been dealing with Alonso for "18 years."

Despite the drama, fans voted Alonso 'Driver of the Day' for his late charge to seventh. "It's a miracle," he said. "Because normally no one looks at our races. Sometimes we start 20th, finish sixth, and the driver of the day is usually someone who started first and finishes third."

But Alonso’s irritation reignited when Formula 1’s official accounts shared one of his radio messages - "If you speak to me to every lap I will disconnect the radio" - prompting him to fire back publicly.

"With pole position secured for the private radio broadcast, time to fine-tune the main coverage and bring all the on-track excitement to the fans! Vamos!" he wrote, taking a direct swipe at FOM’s race broadcast for failing to show his duel with Hamilton in the closing laps.

