Schumacher: Indy test about passion for single-seaters

Mick Schumacher says his looming Indycar test is about returning to the discipline he loves most, as his Formula 1 future remains uncertain.

The 26-year-old will sample a Rahal Letterman Lanigan car at Indianapolis on October 13, after being overlooked for Cadillac’s 2026 F1 entry. Speaking at the WEC round in Fuji, Schumacher admitted his sports car stint with Alpine was never meant to be more than a stopgap.

"I always wanted to drive formula cars," he told formel1.de. "Sports cars were fun, but single-seaters are what I'm passionate about and what I love. I'm looking forward to getting back into it."

Although he had long resisted a US move, Schumacher now calls Indycar "a great option." "Indycar has great drivers, and you can see that the races are quite entertaining, with lots of duels. Plus, there are a lot of drivers I've already raced against in the junior series. That's going to be interesting."

For now, he insists the priority is testing. "I want to try out different categories. I think it will be very different from the WEC Hypercar class, but also different from Formula 1. I'm still pretty young."

Schumacher’s own race at Fuji ended in disappointment - a distant second - while his Alpine teammates celebrated a historic win.