Fornaroli considering F1 reserve role for 2026

Leonardo Fornaroli says he is weighing up different paths for 2026, including the option of joining Formula 1 as a reserve driver rather than stepping directly into a race seat.

The Formula 2 championship leader confirmed in Baku that talks with F1 teams are ongoing, with Alpine rumoured as a possible destination, but in other comments to Sky Italia, the 20-year-old Italian was careful not to get ahead of himself.

"I don't know what I'll do yet," Fornaroli admitted. "We're doing everything well, and I know I'm going in the right direction, but I'm focused on finishing this year strongly."

Despite his standout F2 campaign, Fornaroli has not been tied to any F1 junior program. "I try not to think too much about that," he said. "I focus on doing well on the track and having all the right foundations to give my best. I'm not anxious. I look to the future with conviction and excitement."

He acknowledged that his 2026 plans could include racing elsewhere. "Entering (F1) next year is difficult," said Fornaroli. "We're looking for the best possible program to help me improve and prepare me for F1 as soon as possible. In the meantime, I'd still like to race in another category that can train me for the future."

Even so, he believes he could manage the jump to F1 if the chance came, pointing to fellow Italian Kimi Antonelli’s rise. "All the rookies are doing a great job, in my opinion. I'm very happy with how Kimi is doing," he said, despite Antonelli’s mixed season in 2025.

"Those are the ups and downs of motorsport - it can happen," said Fornaroli. "Until two years ago, he was in Formula Regional. He went straight to F2 and then to F1. He's the youngest on the grid, the youngest polesitter, and he already has a podium. He's having an excellent championship."