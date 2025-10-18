Colapinto to stay at Alpine as 2026 rebuild takes shape

Franco Colapinto looks set to remain with Alpine for 2026, with Spain’s DAZN reporting that the Argentine rookie’s contract extension will be announced between the Mexican and Brazilian grands prix.

The development comes as the French team rolls out its new yellow-accented livery in Austin, showcasing the colours of Colapinto’s main sponsor Mercado Libre across the next three races in the Americas. For the 22-year-old, the renewal is a major vote of confidence after months of uncertainty about his future — though Alpine’s on-track form remains dire, the Enstone outfit currently rooted to the bottom of the 2025 constructors’ standings.

Pierre Gasly, who has already signed a fresh deal through 2028, admitted to RTBF that the team’s struggles were the result of a deliberate long-term focus.

“We are aware and understand the reasons for the problems we are experiencing this year,” Gasly said. “We made the strategic choice at the start of the season to start focusing very early on 2026.

“We stopped developing this car and when you see how tight the grid is with 20 single-seaters within eight tenths of a second, we are paying a little price for this decision, but it should give us an advantage for next year.” Gasly said he agreed to stay only after receiving assurances about Alpine’s future direction. “It wasn't a decision that was made immediately,” he admitted. “I needed certain guarantees from the team and they were able to provide them. There are many reasons to be optimistic.”

He added that the early switch to the 2026 regulations had made the current campaign “more complicated than we thought,” but insisted the strategy would pay off. “I supported the team in this decision knowing full well that it would make the season difficult,” said the Frenchman. “But I am truly convinced that this will put us in a much better position for 2026. I have complete confidence in the team. There are always things to improve, but there is a real dynamic building.”