Preview: Zimbabwe vs Niger - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Zimbabwe and Niger, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Zimbabwe and Niger meet on Tuesday at Stade Pere Jego in Morocco for an international friendly as both nations look to regain momentum ahead of their World qualifying campaigns.

The Warriors aim to end an unbeaten streak that dates back to October 2024, while Niger will seek to extend their unbeaten streak.

Match preview

While one part of the Zimbabwe national team are playing the 2025 COSAFA Cup, another part will engage in an international friendly game on the same day.

After enduring a wretched ending to 2024 with three losses and a draw, the Warriors returned to play the World Cup qualifiers in March, but they could only record draws against Nigeria and Benin.

This month, Michael Nees’ side have played three matches, two in the COSAFA Cup and one friendly match, and they have failed to win any of those matches, extending their winless streak to seven matches.

The Warriors played a goalless draw against Mauritius in their opening COSAFA Cup game, before losing 2-0 to Burkina Faso in a friendly game two days later, and losing by the same scoreline against South African in their second match of the Southern African football competition.

Zimbabwe will have another opportunity to end their poor streak against Niger, though the last time they met in 2011, it ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Warriors.

Niger will hope for a repeat of that, and the Menas have every right to believe they can achieve this , following their form heading into this clash.

In six matches played this year, Ezzaki Badou’s side have lost just twice, to Morocco in the World Cup qualifiers, and a friendly defeat against Oman.

Since the loss to Oman, Nigeria have played a goalless draw with Eritrea and won 1-0 against the same nation in a two-legged friendly last month, before edging Gabon 4-3 in an entertaining seven-goal friendly on Friday.

Niger will look to use this friendly as a springboard into their World Cup qualifiers in September, as they have six points and are three behind second-placed Tanzania.

Zimbabwe International Friendlies form:





L





Zimbabwe form (all competitions):





L



D



D



D



L



L





Niger International Friendlies form:





L



D



W



W





Niger form (all competitions):





L



W



L



D



W



W





Team News

Experienced figures like Marshall Munetsi will look to provide inspiration as the Warriors look to restore their pride.

Nantes forward Tino Kadewere is also back in contention for Zimbabwe, and will look to make a difference after spending a long time out injured.

Promising young forward Zakariyaou Ibrahim earned his first call-up earlier this year, and he will be looking for an opportunity to make an impact this time.

Aboubacar Camara, who also freshly joined the national set up, will look to hold down his spot at right back.

Zimbabwe possible starting lineup:

Arubi; Takwara, Garananga, Jalai, Hadebe; Munetsi, Hachiro; Musona, Dube, Billiat; Kadewere

Niger possible starting lineup:

Tanja; Camara, Katakore, Sako, Alhassane; Hainikoye, Mohamed, Badamassi, Amoustapha; Sosah

We say: Zimbabwe 1-2 Niger

Zimbabwe have their focus split, and a stronger lineup is expected to be reserved for their upcoming COSAFA Cup fixture, which could see them field a weakened side against Niger who have gathered momentum in recent outings, making them slight favourites to claim a result.

Joshua Cole

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Zimbabwe win with a probability of 38.42%. A draw has a probability of 31.4% and a win for Niger has a probability of 30.15%. The most likely scoreline for a Zimbabwe win is 1-0 with a probability of 15.17%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (7.89%) and 2-1 (6.99%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 0-0 (14.57%), while for a Niger win it is 0-1 (12.9%).

