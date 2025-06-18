Goztepe SK forward Romulo Cardoso - who has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest - reportedly decides that he wants to move to the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest reportedly learn who is most likely to sign Goztepe SK forward Romulo Cardoso.

Each of the Midlands clubs are said to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer as they bid to increase competition for places.

Although Jorgen Strand Larsen and Chris Wood are undisputed first choices as their team's number nine, Vitor Pereira and Nuno Espirito Santo are pushing for additions.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that both clubs had enquired over the availability of Romulo, who is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in Super Lig.

A total of 13 goals and nine assists came from just 29 appearances for a team that finished in eighth position in the table.

Forest to win Romulo race?

As per CNN Turk, the 23-year-old has given the 'green light' to a transfer to Forest, rather than to Wolves.

The report suggests that Forest's participation in Europe is the key factor, Nuno's side currently in line to feature in the Conference League.

Forest are said to have made further contact with Goztepe to determine an asking price for Romulo, who is seemingly showing preference to a Premier League switch.

That said, RB Leipzig, Roma, Monaco, Sporting Lisbon, Ajax, Feyenoord and Anderlecht are all said to be monitoring the situation.

Romulo currently has three years remaining on his contract at Goztepe, yet it appears that an exit is more likely to materialise than not.

Key piece of business?

Wood scored 20 goals from 36 Premier League appearances for Forest in 2024-25 and stands to remain as one of Nuno's key players.

However, if Forest progress to the League Phase of the Conference League, the 33-year-old would likely drop down to the substitutes' bench for the majority of continental fixtures.

Romulo is of similar stature to the New Zealand international and has the potential to act as a straight alternative when required.

Taiwo Awoniyi remains at Forest but medical staff will not want to rush the Nigeria international back to action after he suffered a serious abdominal injury last month.