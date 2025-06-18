Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to rival Ajax in the race to sign a Real Valladolid winger.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly entered the race to sign Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro.

The West Midlands outfit have been linked with a number of players this week on the back of moving to the brink of signing Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez.

Vitor Pereira is seemingly looking to add another left-sided central defender and a forward to his ranks as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, with Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha having already departed Molineux since the end of 2024-25, it is clear that more flair is needed in the final third.

As per journalist Matteo Moretto, who was commenting on X, Wolves want to sign another player from La Liga.

Who is Raul Moro?

The report suggests that Wolves are making a last-ditch bid to beat Ajax in the race to sign Moro.

Although it is claimed that the Dutch giants are close to wrapping up a deal, Wolves remain active having enquired over his preference.

Moro contributed four goals and five assists from 33 appearances in Spain's top flight last season.

He also has experience of representing Lazio in Serie A, while the 22-year-old is currently representing Spain Under-21s at the European Championship.

Real Valladolid are said to be keen to recoup in the region of €10m (£8.55m) for Moro's signature.

Is Moro what Wolves need?

Moro's versatility is arguably his biggest strength and he would presumably compete for one of two number 10 roles under Pereira.

However, he has only played 46 top-flight matches during his career and chipped in with just four goals and six assists.

While he has undoubted potential, like Lopez who is also arriving from Spain, Wolves fans will feel that they need more proven quality.

As it stands, though, Ajax seemingly remain favourites and theoretically appear to be a more suitable destination for Moro at this stage of his career.