A Premier League giant allegedly came close to signing Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa last summer.

The Portugal international has been regarded as Wolves' first-choice stopper for much of his four years at Molineux.

A total of 146 appearances have been made in all competitions, Sa keeping 36 clean sheets during that period.

However, during the closing days of the 2024 summer transfer window, Gary O'Neil gave the green light to the club signing Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone in a £10m deal.

At the time, there was an assumption that Sa would be moving elsewhere given the money that was being shelled out on Johnstone.

Which Premier League club nearly signed Sa?

Clubs from Saudi Arabia were being linked with a move for the 32-year-old, but it now appears that a Premier League giant were interested.

According to the Express & Star, Chelsea had been line to sign Sa at some point of last summer's market.

Journalist Liam Keen says that Sa 'almost' made the switch to Stamford Bridge, although a specific date or month is not mentioned.

On July 30, Chelsea paid in excess of £20m to sign Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal to bring in more competition for Robert Sanchez.

Wolves did not sign Johnstone until August 30, making it questionable where Sa would have been in the Chelsea pecking order had he moved to West London.

Is Sa's position safe at Molineux?

The report claims that Sa is currently not being universally backed by everyone behind the scenes at Wolves.

That is despite him likely to remain as number one for the start of 2024-25 and offers instead being invited for Johnstone.

Sa has kept just 11 clean sheets in his last 64 Premier League appearances. In his first two seasons at the club, he has recorded 22 shutouts.

Wolves have bigger priorities in the transfer market and Vitor Pereira may currently back Sa, but it is seemingly not beyond the realms of possibility that he could drop down to second choice in the near future.