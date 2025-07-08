Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of two Premier League clubs who have made a 'concrete offer' for a Monaco star, with another two Premier League giants seemingly monitoring the situation.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of four Premier League clubs who hold an interest in signing a Monaco star.

Having already witnessed several established stars leave Molineux and only replaced by a Spanish prospect, frustration is growing among the Wolves fanbase.

However, the expectation remains that a number of notable additions will be made in due course in the hope that it leads to a Premier League relegation battle being avoided.

Acquiring at least one new playmaker is imperative with Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha having departed the club, and it appears that club officials are starting to be proactive on that front.

According to journalist Abdel Hamed, who was commenting on X, Wolves have put forward a bid for Maghnes Akliouche.

Wolves make ambitious move

The report alleges that Wolves - along with Nottingham Forest - have already made a 'concrete offer' for the former France Under-21 and Olympic representative.

Akliouche has just enjoyed another fine campaign, contributing seven goals and 12 assists from 42 appearances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

With the 23-year-old's reputation on the rise, there is an inevitability about a transfer to a bigger club at some stage of his career having now chipped in with 16 goals and 17 assists from 96 outings for Monaco.

As such, the report stresses that Monaco will be demanding a 'high fee' for Akliouche, particularly when Liverpool and Arsenal are also said to be monitoring the situation.

There are still three years remaining on his contract at Stade Louis II.

Wolves shopping in the wrong market?

While Wolves have been able to pull off some big signings in the past, they have generally been players arriving from South America or notable names who were not necessarily first choice at their previous club.

Akliouche falls into neither bracket and has just made 10 appearances in a Champions League campaign, Monaco also qualifying for next season's competition.

Much may depend on whether Akliouche is craving immediate Premier League football. It is more likely to come on a regular basis at Wolves than it is at the other three aforementioned clubs.

On the flip side, playing European football will realistically remain as a priority, and Wolves are clear outsiders to wrap up a deal of this magnitude.