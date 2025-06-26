Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of five clubs that are interested in signing a £12.8m-rated Brazilian midfielder.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of five clubs who are interested in signing a Corinthians midfielder.

Despite having witnessed several key players depart Molineux, Vitor Pereira has only added one fresh face - Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez - to his squad ahead of 2025-26.

As such, supporters are eager for Wolves to facilitate more incomings prior to the start of pre-season, Pereira sharing that opinion.

If reports are to believed, Wolves are keen to acquire as many youngsters with potential as they are more experienced personnel.

Many of the prospects linked hail from South America, and UOL Esporte claims that another such player has emerged on Wolves' radar.

Which Corinthians star do Wolves want?

The report alleges that Breno Bidon is on Wolves' shortlist and that an enquiry has already been made with regards to his availability.

Bidon only penned a long-term contract extension in January, but his reputation has been enhanced across the last five-and-a-half months.

He is now up to 70 appearances for the Brazilian giants, scoring two goals and contributing three assists largely from the centre of midfield.

However, the 20-year-old did score as a right-midfielder in a 1-1 draw with Gremio on June 13.

Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Sporting Lisbon and Benfica are all said to be monitoring the situation of a player who is rated at €15m (£12.8m).

The kind of player Wolves need?

As someone who is capable of playing various roles in the engine room, Bidon is seemingly someone who ticks boxes with Pereira's system.

Andre and Joao Gomes are the standout pair in the middle, but Bidon could be an able deputy or play as one of two number 10s behind the main striker.

Whether Corinthians would be prepared to cash in on Bidon remains to be seen. They are only mid-table in the Brasileiro and have already been eliminated from the Copa Libertadores.