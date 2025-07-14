Wolves 'closing in' on £15m signing of Club World Cup star

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly closing in on the signing of one of Fluminense's Club World Cup stars in a £15m transfer.

Despite witnessing several key players depart Molineux, Wolves have not exactly been proactive with their efforts to strengthen Vitor Pereira's squad.

Aside from the arrival of Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo, the club's fanbase have instead witnessed many of their rivals in the bottom half of the table add to their respective squads.

However, as per journalist John Percy of The Telegraph, supporters of the West Midlands outfit will soon be welcoming their second signing of the summer.

Another South American en route to Molineux

Percy claims that Wolves have moved to the brink of confirming the signing of winger Jhon Arias.

The Colombia international has recently chipped in with one goal and one assist from six appearances as Fluminense reached the semi-finals of the Club World Cup before losing to Chelsea.

His record over four years with the Brazilian club is far more impressive, a total of 47 goals and 55 assists coming from just 229 appearances in all competitions.

With a Copa Libertadores trophy won during his time at Fluminense, Arias is regarded as a club legend, but it appears increasingly likely that the 27-year-old will soon be moving to England.

As per the report, Percy claims that Wolves have agreed a deal worth in the region of £15m for the versatile playmaker.

Major business for Wolves?

Should the deal be finalised, it would represent a major signing for Wolves as they look to bring more flair into the squad.

Arias would not necessarily be viewed as a straight replacement for the likes of Matheus Cunha, instead being someone who can play a variety of roles.

That said, Arias is yet to play outside of South America and has only chipped in with three goals from 29 games for his country.

Those two factors would make it advisable for supporters to lower expectations, yet his signing would only increase optimism ahead of the new season as Pereira looks to build a squad capable of challenging for the top 10.