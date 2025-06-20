Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira reportedly identifies a Fulham star as a potential transfer target.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has reportedly identified a Fulham star as a summer transfer target.

The West Midlands outfit are expected to announce the signing of Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez on Friday as they look to replace high-profile names who have left Molineux.

With Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha having departed the club, adding more flair to the squad is imperative ahead of the new campaign.

Furthermore, with Tommy Doyle also potentially on his way out, a new central midfielder may arrive at Wolves in due course.

According to The Telegraph, Pereira has taken an interest in namesake Andreas Pereira ahead of a potential bid.

What is Pereira situation?

The 29-year-old has been an influential figure at Craven Cottage since leaving Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ten goals and 22 assists have come from 119 appearances in all competitions, Pereira largely used in one of three central midfield roles.

However, he has reached a point where he only has 12 months remaining on his target and a new challenge appears to be a realistic possibility.

There has previously been talk of Pereira returning to Brazil, where he has previously represented Flamengo.

As it stands, though, it remains to be seen whether any club from Brasileiro will meet Fulham's unspecified asking price.

The perfect signing for Wolves?

A Portuguese-speaking player with 148 games in the Premier League ticks a lot of boxes for Wolves, and seemingly for head coach Pereira who is said to be an admirer.

Furthermore, Pereira's ability to play in a central-midfield duo or as one of two number 10s in the system that Wolves play also comes with its advantages.

That said, much could depend on how much interest comes from Brazil. Pereira won a domestic cup and Copa Libertadores with Flamengo, and he may want to prioritise more success in South America.