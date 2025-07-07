Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly one of six clubs that are interested in signing a Lens midfielder during the summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly one of six clubs who are interested in signing Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui.

While the West Midlands outfit have only made one senior addition during the summer transfer window thus far, that is expected to change in due course.

As well as being linked with a central-defensive addition, Wolves will need to sign at least two new wing-backs and more creative players prior to the 2025-26 campaign.

Which position is the priority is unclear, but it also appears that Vitor Pereira is eager to add another central midfielder to his ranks.

According to Foot Mercato, Wolves are assessing whether to make a formal approach for El Aynaoui.

Wolves only outsiders?

The report suggests that Wolves are one of half-a-dozen teams who are interested in signing the former Morocco Under-23 international.

Last season, El Aynaoui enhanced his growing reputation with eight goals and one assist from 24 appearances in Ligue 1.

Seven of those strikes came during the final three months of the season, including two on the final day as Lens thrashed Monaco by a 4-0 scoreline.

However, missing out on European football will force Lens to consider cashing in on some of their star men this summer, the 24-year-old having become an obvious candidate.

Roma are said to be the club that are showing the most interest in getting a deal over the line, while Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Sunderland may allegedly rival Wolves in the race to tempt the player into a Premier League transfer.

An Ideal Pereira signing?

With Pereira using a 3-4-2-1 formation at Molineux, having a number of central midfielders capable of playing in defensive and attacking roles is imperative.

Andre and Joao Gomes are the undisputed first choice in the engine room and Marshall Munetsi is a regular in one of two positions behind the main attacker.

El Aynaoui is generally more of a defensive-minded player, but Pereira may be taking encouragement from his goal record, with nine goals and four assists coming from 49 Ligue 1 appearances.

Although El Aynaoui could potentially be viewed as chief backup to the aforementioned trio, he seemingly has the complete profile that Pereira is craving, and interest from big clubs from Italy may give Wolves and the Portuguese the justification to press ahead with a move.