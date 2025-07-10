Wolverhampton Wanderers are handed a major boost after prospect Mateus Mane penned his first professional contract.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have successfully negotiated a first professional contract for Mateus Mane.

During the second half of the campaign, the prospect started making appearances in Vitor Pereira's squads for the Premier League.

That was reward as he contributed seven goals and four assists in just 15 Under-18 Premier League matches across the 2024-25 campaign.

The 17-year-old's senior bow finally came in May as he was introduced as an 89th-minute substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Although he failed to feature in the end-of-season game versus Brentford, Pereira had previously been vocal about wanting the teenager to feature in his senior squad next season.



Mateus Mane has signed his first pro contract after progressing into our first-team ✍️

— Wolves (@Wolves) July 10, 2025

Mane signs first Wolves contract

Given his rise to prominence, Mane is not short of admirers, and it left Wolves at risk of losing a player who they signed from Southampton.

However, on Thursday lunchtime, Wolves announced that terms had been agreed over Mane's first professional contract.

Speaking to the club's official website, Mane said: "A lot of work has gone into getting to this stage, because I came from a non-league club and to get a professional contract at a Premier League club, it’s a dream come true.

“But now it’s happened, I’ve just got to keep working and keep working to try and get that next contract and become a better player every day."

He added: "I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned how it’s like to be around them, to be playing at a Premier League club in front of all the fans. It can be a little bit nervous, but you do get used to it.

“It gives me a lot of confidence for a manager to have trust in me and see my hard work and my ability. Now, I’ve just got to show him what I can really do on the pitch. It’s now pre-season and this is the time when I work as hard as I can to show him what I can do.”

Can Mane expect game time?

With only 74 minutes of action under his belt for the Under-21s, it is realistic to expect Mane to feature in that team on a regular basis.

That said, Pereira clearly sees Mane as someone who can make an impact in the first team and the Portuguese-born England Under-18 international could remain in Premier League squads.

As a result of Wolves still requiring creative additions in the final third, Mane should gain more experience during pre-season.