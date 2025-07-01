Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm that Jorgen Strand Larsen has penned a long-term contract after his season-long loan spell from Celta Vigo.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that they have signed Jorgen Strand Larsen on a permanent deal.

Last summer, the West Midlands outfit secured the services of the Norway international on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy if certain achievable clauses were met.

The 25-year-old proved to be one of the club's key players under two different head coaches, contributing 14 goals and four assists from 35 appearances in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Wolves retained their top-flight status, essentially meaning that a formal announcement of Strand Larsen's stay was a formality.

As per reports, a £23.5m fee will now be paid to Celta Vigo, who had already generated a loan sum in the region of £2.5m.



Jorgen Strand Larsen is here to stay ??

— Wolves (@Wolves) July 1, 2025

Wolves reveal Strand Larsen contract length

Wolves have now confirmed that they have handed Strand Larsen a contract that keeps him at Molineux until 2029.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "It’s been a good first season in the Premier League. I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve been able to take the steps quite earlier than I’ve done before. Previously when I moved to a new country, I’ve needed more time to get into it and score goals.

“As a striker, the team need you to score the goals and be on the end of the crosses, so to score 14 goals – and come back after my injuries and a little dip of form – it was a good season for me in that respect.

“Since Vitor (Pereira) and his staff came in, I scored eight goals, and seven goals in seven or eight games, so it was a good end of the season, and as a team we progressed in a really good way for next season.”

A much-needed boost

While Wolves fans already knew that they were signing Strand Larsen on a permanent basis, seeing it on social media will feel like a boost after several notable exits.

The next step for Wolves is providing Strand Larsen with some creative players to help him in the final third during 2024-25.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha - all confirmed departees - contributed 15 assists between them last season.

A further four came from Nelson Semedo who is now officially out of contract.