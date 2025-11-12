A Premier League player from the 2024-25 campaign allegedly starts training with Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the arrival of Rob Edwards as head coach.

Veteran midfielder Sam Morsy has reportedly started training with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Premier League's bottom club have just confirmed the appointment of Rob Edwards as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Edwards will be tasked with trying to reduce the eight-point deficit to safety and keep Wolves in with a chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship come the midway point of the campaign.

Wolves chiefs have received criticism for the make-up of their squad, a result of only two English players and one Irish player being present in the group.

Furthermore, over £100m was spent on personnel without Premier League experience in the summer, but a change of approach is expected in the future.

Why is Sam Morsy training with Wolves?

According to Dave Azzopardi of X account Talking Wolves, Morsy has been allowed to begin training with Wolves.

Most recently, Morsy was with Kuwait SC before being released just two months after joining the club on a free transfer.

Prior to that, the 34-year-old had played an integral role in Ipswich Town going from League One to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions.

Morsy featured on 33 occasions in the Premier League during 2024-25, but he is also no stranger to Wolves having spent a large chunk of his youth career at the club.

He left for Port Vale in 2008 when he was just 16 years of age, yet he has now been given the opportunity to train with the Under-21s in a bid to improve his fitness.

At the present time, there is no indication that he could sign a contract for Wolves in the future. However, with Wolves lacking homegrown players, Morsy would tick a box on that front.

Could Edwards look to integrate Morsy?

Morsy's only experience of Premier League football throughout his career was during 2024-25 in a season in which Ipswich were relegated.

That said, Morsy is a stalwart of English football and could bring some much-needed know-how to this Wolves squad.

Whether Morsy would ever be viewed as a first-team player remains to be seen, but there is no downside to his presence behind the scenes.

Also available on a free transfer, Wolves and Edwards may feel that it is worth handing Morsy a contract in January.