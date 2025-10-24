Premier League relegation candidates Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley clash at Molineux on Sunday, October 26.
The home side are yet to register a victory in the league this term, while the newly-promoted visitors have failed to win a single game on the road, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
WOLVES vs. BURNLEY
Wolves
Out: None
Doubtful: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (illness), Hwang Hee-Chan (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Doherty, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, Joao Gomes; Arias, Larsen, Gomes
Burnley
Out: Zeki Amdouni (ACL), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Anthony; Foster
