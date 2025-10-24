[monks data]
Team News: Wolves vs Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Team News: Wolves vs Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Wolves and Burnley.

Premier League relegation candidates Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley clash at Molineux on Sunday, October 26. 

The home side are yet to register a victory in the league this term, while the newly-promoted visitors have failed to win a single game on the road, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.


WOLVES vs. BURNLEY

Wolves

Out: None

Doubtful: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (illness), Hwang Hee-Chan (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Doherty, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, Joao Gomes; Arias, Larsen, Gomes

Burnley

Out: Zeki Amdouni (ACL), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Anthony; Foster

