Strand Larsen or Arokodare? Predicted Wolves XI vs. Spurs

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira might have to work around midfield regular Andre for Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The Brazilian lynchpin came off with a calf problem in the final few minutes of Tuesday's 2-0 EFL Cup third-round win over Everton, although not much else is known about his condition at the time of writing.

Fans will likely be in the dark until Pereira holds his pre-match press conference, but he already has a ready-made replacement in Marshall Munetsi, one of the Old Gold's scorers in midweek.

The former Reims man is accustomed to playing further forward, but he could join Joao Gomes centrally if Andre is ruled out, allowing Fer Lopez and Hwang Hee-chan to start behind the striker.

Who that striker will be is up for debate, but after coming off the bench to wrap up Wolves' cup win with a delightful chip in midweek, Tolu Arokodare has likely done enough to get the nod over Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Pereira is facing a defensive predicament after a four-man backline kept a clean sheet in midweek, but the Wolves boss is likely to freshen up the pack with his well-rested regulars.

As a result, Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes and Emmanuel Agbadou should line up in front of Jose Sa, as Wolves aim to avoid becoming just the fourth Premier League team to lose each of their first six games of a season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, J. Gomes, Munetsi, R. Gomes; Lopez, Hwang; Arokodare

