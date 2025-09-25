Solanke? Muani? Richarlison? Predicted Spurs XI vs. Wolves

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank may be blessed with no fewer than four fitness boosts for Saturday's Premier League battle with Wolverhampton Wanderers in North London.

The Lilywhites boss has confirmed that Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Kota Takai (foot) have been involved in team training of late, and both men should be in contention to make the squad against the division's basement side.

Meanwhile, there is also hope that Randal Kolo Muani (thigh) and Ben Davies (knee) will return from the minor issues that have kept them out of Spurs' last two games against Doncaster Rovers and Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup and Premier League respectively.

Starts for the quartet are likely out of the question, though, as Kolo Muani and Solanke should lose out to Richarlison - a long-time nemesis of Wolves - up front.

The Brazil international has scored a praiseworthy six goals from 12 Premier League games against Saturday's visitors, his joint-most against a single team in the competition alongside Leicester City.

Richarlison should be aided by Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons in the final third of the field; the latter starting on the left might allow both Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall to join Joao Palhinha in midfield.

The Portugal international was actually fielded at centre-back against Doncaster - where he opened the scoring with a brilliant overhead kick - but Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven should now return to a familiar backline.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

