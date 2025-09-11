Sports Mole looks at how Wolves could line up for their Premier League clash away to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers should have key attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen back from injury when they travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Strand Larsen missed the 3-2 defeat over Everton before the international break, with manager Vitor Pereira claiming it was due to a minor injury, but it did come amid intensifying transfer interest from their upcoming opponents.

As Newcastle opted to go in a different direction though, Strand Larsen has remained at the club, and he has a new partner or potential competitor in attack, with Tolu Arokodare arriving from Genk on deadline day.

There are a number of new faces that could cement their place in the side over the coming weeks, Arokodare included, as Fer Lopez may also have done enough to earn a start after a promising cameo against Everton.

Wolves improved following a few tactical alterations after going 3-1 down at Molineux, and it was Rodrigo Gomes who scored the goal that made things interesting late on, and he could replace Jackson Tchatchoua at right wing-back.

Ladislav Krejci was an unused sub against Everton, but the Czech international has already played three full 90 minute matches this season, both for country, and his former club Girona, so should be ready and raring to go.

A week after making his international bow for Haiti, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will also be pushing for a start here, after being one of the players to make an impressive cameo against Everton last time out.

Wing-back pairing Hugo Bueno and Ki-Jana Hoever are currently nursing minor setbacks, but even though both could be back in the squad for this one, they are unlikely starters.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Jose Sa; S Bueno, Agbadou, Krejci; R Gomes, J Gomes, Bellegarde, Moller Wolfe; Fer Lopez, Strand Larsen, Arias

Andrew Delaney Written by

