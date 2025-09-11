Sports Mole looks at how Newcastle United could line up at home to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has a decision to make about how to structure his new-look attack when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

Following Alexander Isak’s departure, Howe now has Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa at his disposal, but with both players preferring to play in a central role, it is unlikely the two of them will start.

Even though he has no Premier League experience, Woltemade could get the nod, given that he has already played five competitive matches this season for Stuttgart and Germany, while Wissa was left out by Brentford as transfer rumours intensified.

One thing that looks certain is that Will Osula will drop out, even though the club kept him amid transfer interest on deadline day.

Anthony Gordon is suspended for the Magpies this weekend, serving the second of a three-game ban for his red card against Liverpool, but Howe is not short of options in wide areas.

New signing Anthony Elanga dropped to bench surprisingly against Leeds United before the international break, and will be competing for a starting berth with Jacob Murphy here.

Gordon’s suspension did not open up an avenue for Harvey Barnes to start at Leeds either, with Tino Livramento moving into a more advanced position down the left, but the more natural winger could well get the nod here on home soil.

In midfield, Newcastle could have two players available again after injury, with Joelinton close to returning, and Jacob Ramsey expected to overcome the slight ankle issue he sustained at Leeds.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

Click here to see how Wolves could line up in Saturday.



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info