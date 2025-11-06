Wolverhampton Wanderers will reportedly make an official approach for their number one managerial target before the end of Thursday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly on the verge of making an official approach for Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards.

Ever since Vitor Pereira was sacked on Sunday, the Premier League's bottom club have been attempting to secure the services of a successor.

Once Gary O'Neil withdrew from the race after discussions over a Molineux return, former Benfica and Panathinaikos boss Rui Vitoria seemingly became a contender.

However, Edwards has been priced low by bookmakers since the weekend, despite his public insistence that he was unaware of any interest in his signature.

Nevertheless, as per BBC Sport, Wolves are ready to press ahead with trying to reunite themselves with a familiar face.

Wolves pushing for Edwards appointment

The report suggests that the 42-year-old has emerged as the club's preferred choice to replace Pereira in the dugout.

Fosun International are no strangers to Edwards with the Englishman having previously worked on the coaching staff and been the club's Under-23s manager.

Edwards also played over 100 games for Wolves as a player and his affinity to the West Midlands outfit could see him leave Middlesbrough after just five months.

From Middlesbrough's perspective, they are said to be eager to retain Edwards's services and would expect a release clause to be paid in full by their Wolves counterparts.

Although Wolves want Edwards or an alternative in place as soon as possible, James Collins and Richard Walker - the club's Under-21s and Under-18s coaches - are increasingly likely to be in charge for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Chelsea.

Would Edwards be the right man for Wolves?

Despite talk of O'Neil's return and a number of high-profile figures being linked with Wolves, Edwards is largely viewed as the safer appointment.

With Wolves already eight points adrift of safety in the Premier League, it would make sense for Wolves to have a head coach in place who has experience of the Championship.

Not only do Middlesbrough sit in second position in the current table, Edwards has previously earned promotion from the division with Luton Town.

As long as Wolves do not choose to part ways with Edwards for whatever reason before 2026-27, appointing Edwards - who was born in nearby Telford - ticks a lot of boxes.