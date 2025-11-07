Wolverhampton Wanderers are handed a boost in their efforts to appoint Rob Edwards as their new head coach after allegedly showing an interest in four foreign managers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have seemingly been handed a boost in their efforts to appoint Rob Edwards as their new head coach.

The Premier League's bottom club have been scrambling for a new boss ever since sacking Vitor Pereira on Sunday.

Since Gary O'Neil withdrew from a potential return to Molineux, Edwards has been viewed as the most likely successor to Pereira despite only being at Middlesbrough for five months.

Earlier in the week, the 42-year-old insisted that he was only made aware of Wolves interest by his daughter and claimed days later that there had been no change.

On Thursday evening, however, it was reported that Wolves had failed with an approach for the Englishman as Boro look to fend off admiration from the West Midlands outfit.

Edwards becoming Wolves head coach becoming more likely?

By late Friday morning, things appeared to turn in Wolves favour as Edwards' pre-match press conference ahead of Middlesbrough's Championship fixture with Birmingham City on Saturday was cancelled.

Furthermore, journalist Rob Laws reported that Edwards did not lead training on Friday morning, something that only casts doubt over him staying at the Riverside Stadium.

While Edwards only relocated to the North-East earlier this year, he has a strong affinity with Wolves and has previously worked under their owners Fosun International.

As well as making over 100 appearances as a player, the former defender has been on Wolves' coaching staff and managed the club's Under-23 side.

Edwards was also born in nearby Telford and had previously only taken managerial jobs in the Midlands and North of London.

Wolves' Under-21 coach James Collins, assisted by Under-18s boss Richard Walker, is expected to remain in charge for Wolves' Premier League fixture at Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Wolves 'sound out' foreign quartet

Meanwhile, journalist Matteo Moretto has suggested that Wolves have expressed an interest in four different foreign managers.

Rayo Vallecano boss Inigo Perez is said to have admirers at Molineux, but the Spaniard will be remaining in his homeland for the foreseeable future.

Former Juventus managers Igor Tudor and Thiago Motta, as well as ex-Fiorentina head coach Raffaele Palladino, were also allegedly sounded out without any progress being made.