Wolves vs. Brighton & Hove Albion team news: Jorgen Strand Larsen decision made by Vitor Pereira for Molineux game

Wolves, Brighton starting lineups confirmed! Is Strand Larsen passed fit for Pereira's side?
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion announce their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has selected Jorgen Strand Larsen for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Pereira suggested at his press conference on Friday that the Norway international was still struggling to overcome an Achilles issue, but the 25-year-old has been selected down the centre of the attack.

The Portuguese has made just the one alteration from last weekend's 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, that change being enforced due to Matt Doherty's broken wrist.

As a result, Jackson Tchatchoua has been recalled at right-back, with Ki-Jana Hoever being promoted back into the squad after a knee injury.

Hurzeler makes three Brighton changes

Meanwhile, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has made a total of three changes from the side that started the 3-1 victory at Chelsea.

Most notably, Kaoru Mitoma has not been risked after the knock that he sustained at Stamford Bridge, Brajan Gruda being brought into the team in his place.

Meanwhile, Joel Veltman is not involved in the squad, while Georginio Rutter has dropped down to the substitutes' bench.

Mats Wieffer will start at right-back, with Danny Welbeck rewarded for his impact as a substitute at Chelsea with a start in the final third.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, S.Bueno, Krejci, H.Bueno; Andre, J.Gomes, Munetsi; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang

Subs: Sa, Wolfe, Agbadou, Arokodare, Mosquera, R.Gomes, Hoever, Bellegarde, Lopez

Brighton & Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gomez, Gruda; Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Rutter, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola

Written by
Darren Plant

