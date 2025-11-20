Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to avoid ending a 40-year streak when they square off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be bidding to avoid ending a 40-year streak when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Having chosen to end his time at Middlesbrough after just five months, Rob Edwards takes charge of his first game as head coach of a team that he has previously represented as a player, coach and Under-23s manager.

The 42-year-old is tasked with one of the most difficult jobs in English football with Wolves sitting bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from 11 matches.

However, there will be optimism that a refresh behind the scenes at Molineux can ultimately lead to one of the greatest escapes that the division has seen in recent years.

If Wolves want to improve their chances of avoiding the drop, it will be beneficial for them to avoid ending a run that has lasted since 1985.

Wolves looking to end dismal defensive record

Having conceded 25 goals in 11 games, Wolves possess the worst defensive record in the division, while they have also only netted a top-flight low of seven strikes.

Across the last three Premier League fixtures against Burnley, Fulham and Chelsea, Wolves have conceded three goals in each of those matches.

Not since September 1985, when they were competing in the third tier of English football, have they conceded at least three goals in four consecutive league games.

Furthermore, Wolves will be looking to avoid failing to win any of their opening 12 contests in a league season for the first time since 1983-84.

The odds are stacked against a Wolves win with Palace having only lost one of their most recent nine Premier League fixtures against these opponents.

On a more positive note, Wolves have scored in each of their last six games against Palace, albeit with the Eagles netting 14 goals across those encounters.

As many as 35 matches in all competitions have taken place between these sides without a goalless draw, a streak stretching all the way back to April 1999.

Palace with chance to catapult themselves up Premier League table

While Wolves would sit, at best, four points adrift of 19th place with a win on Saturday, Palace have the chance to catapult themselves up the standings.

Despite sitting in 10th spot, Palace are just three points behind third-placed Chelsea and would make up ground with their goal difference if the Blues lose at Burnley earlier in the day and Palace can win in the West Midlands.

Only Arsenal and Manchester City have a better defensive record than Palace, who have conceded nine times.

No Data Analysis info