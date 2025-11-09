O'Neil opens up on Wolves return speculation, insists it

Gary O'Neil opens up on why he decided not to become the Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach for a second time as Rob Edwards prepares to return to Molineux.

Gary O'Neil has confirmed that he held discussions with Wolverhampton Wanderers regarding a potential return as head coach.

Over the coming days, Rob Edwards is expected to be appointed as the successor to Vitor Pereira after Middlesbrough publicly acknowledged on Saturday afternoon that the 42-year-old wanted to take the job.

However, in the hours after Pereira's sacking last Sunday, it was O'Neil who was installed at the bookmakers' favourite, despite only being removed from the Molineux in December.

Talks allegedly reached an advanced stage before O'Neil took the decision on Monday evening to withdraw from the process.

That development came just hours after the Express & Star - the city's local newspaper - held an online poll where O'Neil was backed to return by less than 10% of those who voted.

O'Neil reveals reasons behind Wolves rejection

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Wolves' 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday night, O'Neil insisted that there were 'not enough boxes being ticked' for him to return to the West Midlands side.

He said: "I spoke to the football club. It is a football club that I still have huge emotion for. I love the fanbase. We had some very good times, we had some tough moments.

"Great fans, loved my time there, people there that I am very fond of. It just didn't feel like the right time or the right fit for me at this moment.

The 42-year-old added: "I've been very patient since I've come out. I've had conversations with lots of people at different clubs. I want to make sure we take the right one that feels right for me at this moment. There are a lot of things that go into that. This week, I just decided that this one wasn't right for me at this time.

"Going back was not a problem for me. I back myself to do well in any role that we go into next. We have been patient for a reason, we are trying to find one that ticks some boxes for us, and this one wasn't it at this time."

Right decision for all concerned

Aside from familiarity, there were minimal positives for an O'Neil return when he lost 32 of 63 matches during his previous reign with a stronger squad at his disposal.

With little backing from supporters, O'Neil would have been fighting to restore faith with the fanbase from the get-go when Wolves are on a 15-game winless streak in the Premier League stretching back to last season.

From O'Neil's perspective, he also has to think about his own reputation. He has kept both Bournemouth and Wolves in the Premier League against the odds, and is rightly viewed as one of the favourites to take the vacant Championship jobs at Southampton and Norwich City.