Middlesbrough reportedly make a major decision regarding the future of head coach Rob Edwards amid interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Middlesbrough have reportedly taken the decision to remove head coach Rob Edwards from the dugout for Saturday's Championship fixture against Birmingham City.

Since Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked Vitor Pereira on Sunday, the 42-year-old has been linked with a return to a club that he has represented as a player and a coach.

Once Gary O'Neil withdrew from the race, Edwards became a constant presence at the top of bookmakers lists, despite his initial insistence that he had received no interest from the Premier League's bottom club.

However, since Thursday afternoon, it has become apparent that Wolves have made an official approach for the Englishman, one that was rejected by Middlesbrough.

As per reports, Edwards did not take training on Friday morning and that was quickly followed by his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Blues being cancelled.

Middlesbrough make pivotal Edwards decision

According to BBC Sport, Middlesbrough have "stood" Edwards down from his position in the dugout for Saturday's match at the Riverside Stadium.

While there has been no official confirmation from the club, a social media post prior to the report delivered the message 'points to play for', perhaps a dig at Edwards with the club's focus remaining on earning three points against Birmingham.



Points to fight for ? pic.twitter.com/vgHRlkHP9U

— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 8, 2025

The general consensus is that Edwards has expressed a desire to become the next Wolves head coach, with the West Midlands outfit said to be confident of wrapping up a deal.

Nevertheless, Edwards is said to have a release clause in his contract, an option that has not been activated by Wolves at the present time.

Wolves face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening where they will be managed by Under-21s coach James Collins.

Middlesbrough make Wolves accusation

Shortly after it emerged that Edwards would not take charge of Boro on Saturday, John Percy of The Telegraph reported that Middlesbrough had accused Wolves of breaking Premier League regulations in their pursuit of Edwards.

In the report, Middlesbrough say: "Unfortunately Wolves have behaved at a standard less than we expect and we believe their conduct is in breach of Premier League regulations."

Middlesbrough are seemingly prepared to pay hardball over Edwards' future when they know they are due a lucrative fee to give the green light to his exit.

Where this leaves Wolves remains to be seen, but their next fixture in the Premier League - after Chelsea - does not take place until November 22.

