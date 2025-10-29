[monks data]
EFL Cup | Round 4
Oct 29, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Chelsea

Wolves vs. Chelsea team news: Vitor Pereira, Enzo Maresca make wholesale changes for EFL Cup tie

Wolves, Chelsea starting lineups confirmed! Pereira, Maresca both make wholesale changes
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea announce their starting lineups for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has made 11 changes to his starting lineup for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie against Chelsea.

After Sunday's 3-2 defeat at home to Burnley, Pereira was involved in a confrontation with supporters in the stands and was immediately linked with an exit.

Instead, the Portuguese has remained in the Molineux dugout and opted to change his entire team, as well as revert back to a 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, it is unclear who will feature in central midfield with Joao Gomes the only recognised player for that role. David Moller Wolfe could deputise there or feature on the left-wing, with attack-minded Fer Lopez an alternative for the engine room.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa features between the sticks despite being involved in his own well-publicised argument with supporters after Sunday's game.

Chelsea forward Liam Delap in August 2025.

Chelsea make 10 changes for Wolves tie

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca has retained just one of his Chelsea XI from the 2-1 defeat at home to Sunderland on Saturday.

Josh Acheampong, who was substituted in that game due to cramp, features at centre-back when it was expected that Wesley Fofana would start instead.

Malo Gusto starts at right-back after missing the last two games through illness and suspension, while Tyrique George gets the nod down the centre of the attack with Marc Guiu left out of the squad.

Estevao Willian starts on the right flank ahead of former Wolves winger Pedro Neto, with Alejandro Garnacho another to not feature in the squad.

Liam Delap is named on the substitutes' bench as he makes his return from a hamstring injury after a two-month absence.

Wolves XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Doherty, Mosquera, Agbadou, Toti, Wolfe, J. Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Arokodare

Subs: Bentley, H. Bueno, Munetsi, Strand Larsen, R. Gomes, Chirewa, Bellegarde, Mane, Krejci

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Hato; Lavia, Santos; Estevao Willian, Buonanotte, Gittens, George

Subs: Sanchez, James, Cucurella, Fofana, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro, Delap

Written by
Darren Plant
