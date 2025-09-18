Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United.

Wolverhampton will aim to pick up their first points of the 2025-26 season when they host Leeds United at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Four defeats from their opening four games sees Wolves at the very bottom of the Premier League table, with pressure ramping up on manager Vitor Pereira. Leeds United, on the other hand, will be hoping to end their three-match losing run away from home when they head to Molineux for the first time in over two years.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League encounter.

What time does Wolves vs. Leeds kick off?

The game will kick off on Saturday afternoon at 3pm local time.

Where is Wolves vs. Leeds being played?

The contest will take place at Molineux Stadium, which has a capacity of 32,050.

Wolves have not tasted a home Premier League victory since April. Leeds, meanwhile, have won on their last two league visits to the ground - including a thrilling 4-2 success in early 2023.

How to watch Wolves vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately for domestic fans, this game will not be available to watch on live TV due to the UK's 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

However, you will be able to watch highlights on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:50pm on Saturday. You should also be able to view highlights of the game on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

Alternatively, Sky Sports News will release a highlight package of the game on their app and website.

What is at stake for Wolves vs. Leeds?

Throughout the rich history of the Premier League, there have only been five occasions when a club has started the new season with five straight defeats. Wolves will be hoping to avoid becoming the sixth such side as they look to overcome their poor start to their campaign.

Pressure might be ramping up on the club, but that has not stopped Pereira from getting his hands on a new deal. The Portuguese manager is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal before the weekend. With that in mind, he will be looking to mark the special moment with a much-needed victory over Leeds.

Speaking of the Whites, Daniel Farke's men will be hoping to capitalise on their impressive recent record at the Molineux as they chase just their second win of the new season.

Leeds were narrowly beaten by Fulham last weekend, leaving the West Yorkshire side in the midst of a three-match losing run away from home - a run which spans across all competitions.