Preview: Wigan vs Wycombe - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Desperate to halt a worrying five-game winless run, Wigan Athletic lock horns with Wycombe Wanderers at The Brick Community Stadium in League One on Saturday afternoon.

The Latics suffered another defeat in the EFL Trophy earlier in the week, whilst the Chairboys enjoyed an evening of much-needed success in the same competition.

Match preview

Since the 3-0 smashing of newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers in League One on September 13, Wigan Athletic have endured a five-match winless run across all competitions, during which time their future in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy were ended and seriously impacted respectively.

The Latics are staring EFL Trophy elimination in the face following back-to-back defeats in the group stage of the competition, with the 2013 FA Cup winners and Europa League holders losing at The Brick Community Stadium to Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s on Tuesday night.

After winning just one of their last nine competitive matches, it is not a surprise to find that Wigan have slipped down the League One standings to an uninspiring 14th spot ahead of this weekend's visit of Wycombe, six points behind Huddersfield Town in the lowest of the playoff spots.

Failing to earn maximum points from any of their six away league matches so far, Ryan Lowe's troops have been highly reliant on their home form during 2025-26, with the Latics conceding just four goals in five home matches - only Stevenage (1) and AFC Wimbledon (3) can boast better defensive records at their respective bases.

That being said, Wigan have lost each of their last three games at The Brick Community Stadium by an aggregate scoreline of 6-1, and have suffered defeat in each of the previous two battles against Wycombe in Greater Manchester since November 2024.

After competing with the likes of Birmingham City and Wrexham for automatic promotion for the majority of the 2024-25 season, Wycombe Wanderers have experienced a severe fall from grace in recent times, now looking set for a scrap at the wrong end of the division.

A six-game winless spell in League One at the start of this campaign signalled time for a managerial change at the Chairboys, who appointed former Swansea City head coach Michael Duff in September, with the new boss losing just one of his first five matches in charge.

A much-changed Wycombe side picked up their maiden EFL Trophy triumph of the term earlier in the week, when Caolan Boyd-Munce, Donnell McNeilly and Bradley Fink all breached the net of Fulham Under-21s, with the latter a product of Borussia Dortmund's academy.

Following an upturn in form since the arrival of Duff to the managerial hotseat, the Chairboys have climbed out of the relegation zone and into 20th spot in the League One table, level on points with Burton Albion in 21st and two points ahead of bottom side Peterborough United.

A consistent creator for Wycombe over the past three seasons, Luke Leahy is performing at his playmaking best despite the early-season struggles of his team overall, with the 32-year-old providing four assists already after setting up eight goals in each of the last two campaigns.

Wigan Athletic League One form: D D W L L D

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions): W L L L D L

Wycombe Wanderers League One form: L W L W L D

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions): L W W L D W

Team News

Wigan are without the services of Oliver Cooper, who is part of the Wales squad facing local rivals England at Wembley in a friendly contest the international break.

Son of former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, Malta international James Carragher is preparing for a tricky World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands.

An instant hit since his summer move from Scotland, Fraser Murray will continue to provide threat from the flanks for the hosts this weekend.

Missing out on a call-up and the opportunity to add to his two Northern Ireland caps, Boyd-Munce is available for Wycombe on Saturday afternoon.

The Chairboys will be unable to call upon the talents of young midfielder Jamie Mullins, who is away with Republic of Ireland Under-21s this month.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Rodrigues, Sessegnon, Aimson, Kerr, Robinson; Murray, Smith, Weir, Cooper; Saydee

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Back, Taylor, Allen, Harvie; McNeilly, Leahy, Henderson; Woodrow, Bell, Fink

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Aiming to post their first victory in nearly a month, Wigan are in a concerning vein of form ahead of Wycombe's visit this weekend.

The Chairboys have improved massively since the arrival of head coach Duff, with the Latics likely to collect at least a point in Greater Manchester.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email