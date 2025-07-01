West Ham United announce the signing of teenage forward Daniel Cummings following the expiration of his contract at Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

West Ham United have announced the signing of teenage forward Daniel Cummings following the expiration of his contract at Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The 19-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Hammers and will join up with Mark Robson’s Under-21 development squad this week for pre-season training.

Cummings is hoping to make an impression at academy level in the new Premier League 2 campaign as he aims to eventually work his way into Graham Potter’s senior squad.

The Glasgow-born striker has revealed that he was persuade by West Ham legend and sporting director Mark Noble to make the “dream” move to the London Stadium.

“It feels amazing to join West Ham United, and it's a dream come true,” Cummings told the club’s official website.

“It’s every young footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League, so when West Ham came calling, it was too good to say no, and I’m looking forward to getting started.



“Since day one, when Mark [Noble] was on the phone, he spoke so highly of everyone here and sold the club to me.

“I did a lot of research about the club and there’s a pathway to the first team, and that's all you can ask for as a young player.

“I’ve been at Celtic since the age of five and have played for their B team in the Lowland League for the last few years. I’ve played in the UEFA Youth League, and also managed to make my first-team debut in January against Aston Villa in the Champions League, and all of these experiences have provided the perfect preparation for my next step here at West Ham.

“I arrive here full of confidence. I loved every minute of last season because I went into every game feeling like I was going to score, and to do that on the big stage in the likes of the UEFA Youth League was amazing.

“I’m an all-rounded striker who likes to run in behind and hold up the ball, but at the end of the day, I'm a goalscorer, and I like to score goals and celebrate with the fans, so I'm going to give everything - absolutely everything - for this club.

“I want to be successful and of course the aim is to be a first-team player for West Ham. I want to keep pushing, and hopefully I can do well and eventually get that first-team opportunity.”

Noble has also expressed his delight at the arrival of Cummings, adding: “We have been watching his progress for the last year now. He has stood out in Scotland for a few seasons and has already gained a lot of experience.

“He is a young, talented player, and the sort of player I love. He works hard, he's aggressive and he has a big presence.

“We knew he was a talent, and we really believe in him. We hope he can come here and show everyone what he's got because he's got a great pedigree for it.

“He's made a big move from his family up north in Scotland to come down here and try and make a success of himself. We're delighted he's here, and now it’s over to him to make the step up and prove to everyone that he’s good enough to play in the head coach's team.

“If you come in and apply yourself right and do things properly, with the first team being so close to the Under-21s, anything can happen. You've seen that with Ollie Scarles and the other boys who have played in the first team recently. I know Daniel is very excited about this opportunity and we are just as excited to see his progress.”

Cummings did not make a single senior league appearance during his time at Celtic, but he did score 38 goals in 57 Lowland League matches for their B team, while he has also earned three international caps each for Scotland’s Under-17s and Under-19s.