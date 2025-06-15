West Ham 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of West Ham's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

West Ham United endured a tough 2024-25 season that started under Julen Lopetegui but ended under former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

The Hammers finished a disappointing 14th in the Premier League - unusually above both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - and given that they were eliminated in the third round of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup, they did not even have a trophy run to supplement their poor campaign.

With Potter in the dugout for next term, the Londoners will be keen to bolster the squad in a window that will be crucial for their ambitions of making not only the top half, but the UEFA Conference League, especially considering the strength of clubs that were previously seen as mid-table rivals such as Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from West Ham's 2025 summer transfer window.

West Ham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Jean-Clair Todibo (£36.3m from Nice)

West Ham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Vladimir Coufal (end of contract)

Kurt Zouma (end of contract)

Danny Ings (end of contract)

Aaron Cresswell (end of contract)

Lukasz Fabianski (end of contract)

Carlos Soler (end of loan from Paris Saint-Germain)

Evan Ferguson (end of loan from Brighton & Hove Albion)

How much have West Ham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

West Ham total spend summer 2025: £36.3m

West Ham total income summer 2025: £0m

West Ham total profit/loss summer 2025: -£36.3m

Latest West Ham transfer rumours

West Ham squad