West Ham United lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Nuno Espirito Santo faces Tomas Soucek dilemma

By
Soucek return? How Hammers could line up against Brentford on Monday
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how West Ham United could line up for Monday's Premier League clash against Brentford.

West Ham United will be able to select midfielder Tomas Soucek against Brentford on Monday, though his form puts his place in the XI into doubt.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is yet to win a game as Hammers boss, and he will want to start a combative team against the Bees, so perhaps Soucek will have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Considering the Londoners have often lacked dynamism in the middle of the pitch, expect Mateus Fernandes and Soungoutou Magassa to partner each other on Monday.

Lucas Paqueta has arguably been the club's best player this season, and he is certain to start in an attacking role, while Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville are candidates to be fielded out wide.

With number nine Niclas Fullkrug set to miss out, there is no reason to doubt the inclusion of Callum Wilson up front.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to be chosen ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters on the right side of defence, with El Hadji Malick Diouf an option on the left side.

Centre-backs Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman may be stationed ahead of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

Written by
Lewis Nolan
