Report: Scan confirms Marko Arnautovic thumb not broken

Arnautovic escapes broken thumb?
© Offside
West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic could be available for Friday's Premier League game against Leicester City as he has not suffered a broken thumb, according to reports.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 20:47 UK

West Ham United winger Marko Arnautovic has not suffered a broken thumb and could be available for Friday's Premier League game against Leicester City, according to a report.

The Austria international was withdrawn in the 74th minute of the 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday after his hand was accidentally stepped on by Hornets defender Marvin Zeegelaar.

There were initial fears that Arnautovic would join a growing injury list at the London Stadium, but according to Sky Sports News, a scan has revealed no damage to his thumb.

In addition, West Ham fan site Claret and Hugh have claimed that the 28-year-old wants to play through the pain barrier and will have his injured hand bandaged for the home game against the Foxes.

Arnautovic has made 10 appearances for the Hammers since his £24m summer move from Stoke City but is yet to score for his new side.

Marko Arnautovic in action for West Ham United in a 2017-18 Premier League match
Marko Arnautovic suffers broken thumb?
