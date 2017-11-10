Nov 10, 2017 at 6pm UK
Wales U21sWales Under-21s
0-4
Bosnia U21sBosnia-Herzegovina Under-21s
 
FT(HT: 0-1)
Gojak (26', 51'), Cavar (71'), Menalo (77')

Result: Wales Under-21s suffer heavy defeat against Bosnians

Wales Under-21s suffer a 4-0 defeat to their Bosnian counterparts in their European Championship qualifier.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 10, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Wales Under-21s have suffered a setback in their bid for automatic qualification for the 2019 European Championships, losing 4-0 to Bosnia-Herzegovina in Bangor.

Amer Gojak broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 26th minute before giving Robert Page's charges a mountain to climb by completing his brace in the second period.

The closing stages remained equally one-sided, with Marijan Cavar and Luka Manelo adding their names to the scoresheet in the final 20 minutes.

The result leaves Wales - who have previously beaten Switzerland and Liechtenstein and lost to Portugal - three points behind leaders Romania in Group 8 with a game in hand.

Page's side's next qualifier is against the Romanians on November 14.

Chris Coleman the Wales manager waves to the crowd during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 12, 2015
Read Next:
Coleman not afraid to utilise Brooks
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robert Page, Amer Gojak, Marijan Cavar, Luka Manelo, Football
Your Comments
More Wales Under-21s News
Sports Mole logo
Result: Wales Under-21s suffer heavy defeat against Bosnians
 Rob Page manager of Port Vale during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Port Vale at The Hawthorns on August 25, 2015
Result: Wales Under-21s undone by Portugal Under-21s
 Rob Page manager of Port Vale during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Port Vale at The Hawthorns on August 25, 2015
Result: Wales Under-21s begin qualifying campaign with victory in Bern
Result: Wales U21s hold on to pick up victory in ArmeniaResult: Wales U21s fail to close in on top spotResult: Wales U21s drop to second after Bulgaria drawResult: Wales Under-21s held to drawHalf-Time Report: Wales U21 level up after conceding early goal
Result: Late drama as Wales U21s beat ArmeniaResult: Wales U21s, Denmark U21s share goalless drawResult: Wes Burns double gives Wales U21 winResult: Wales Under-21s cruise to comfortable win
> Wales Under-21s Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 