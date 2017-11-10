Wales Under-21s suffer a 4-0 defeat to their Bosnian counterparts in their European Championship qualifier.

Wales Under-21s have suffered a setback in their bid for automatic qualification for the 2019 European Championships, losing 4-0 to Bosnia-Herzegovina in Bangor.

Amer Gojak broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 26th minute before giving Robert Page's charges a mountain to climb by completing his brace in the second period.

The closing stages remained equally one-sided, with Marijan Cavar and Luka Manelo adding their names to the scoresheet in the final 20 minutes.

The result leaves Wales - who have previously beaten Switzerland and Liechtenstein and lost to Portugal - three points behind leaders Romania in Group 8 with a game in hand.

Page's side's next qualifier is against the Romanians on November 14.