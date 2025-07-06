Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Vikingur Gota and Lincoln Red Imps, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Vikingur Gota will host Lincoln Red Imps at the Vio Djupumyrar Stadium on Tuesday in the first round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Both sides are aiming to kick off their European campaigns with a positive result as they look to progress through the early rounds in pursuit of the group stage.

Match preview

Vikingur earned their place in the Champions League qualifiers after winning the Faroese top division last season, marking their third appearance in this competition.

The Vikings first entered the Champions League in 2017-18, reaching the second qualifying round – however, they failed to progress beyond the opening round in their most recent appearance in 2018-19.

This time around, things have not gone smoothly for Johan Petur Poulsen’s side in the domestic league, currently sitting a distant second with 24 points from 16 matches, trailing runaway leaders Klaksvikar by 22 points.

In their most recent outing, Vikingur suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Klaksvikar, which brought an end to a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions, a stretch that included a 2-0 cup victory over Toftir and three consecutive wins at home.

Despite the setback, Vikingur have still won six of their last eight matches at Vio Djupumyrar, and their solid home form could prove vital on Tuesday.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Vikingur and Lincoln Red Imps, but the visitors arrive with a wealth of European experience.

Lincoln are no strangers to Champions League qualifiers, having reached the second round as recently as last season, and Juanjo Bezares’ men secured their spot again this year after winning the Gibraltar Football League for a seventh consecutive campaign.

While Lincoln have become regular representatives of Gibraltar in both Champions League and Conference League qualifiers, deep runs have been rare, with their most notable achievement being reaching the group stage of the Conference League in 2021-22.

That said, the Gibraltar league is currently on its summer break, which could leave Lincoln lacking match sharpness compared to Vikingur, who are in the thick of their season and playing regularly.

Team News

Poul Kallsberg has been Vikingur’s standout performer so far this season, leading the team with six goals, and he is expected to be central to their attacking threat once again.

Jorgen Nielsen should continue to lead the line, with Stefan Radosavljevic operating just behind in the creative midfield role.

Lincoln, meanwhile, have been busy in the transfer market in preparation for the new campaign, with the Red Imps having already brought in seven new players to bolster their squad.

Among the new arrivals is centre-forward Samuel Benitez, who joined on a free from Manchester 62, while centre-back Christain Rutjens made the switch from Europa FC.

Vikingur Gota possible starting lineup:

Reynatrod; Gregersen, Jonhardsson, Svensson; Vatnhamar, Bardarson, Skola, Atlason; Nielsen, Radosavljevic, Kallsberg

Lincoln Red Imps possible starting lineup:

Santana; Gonzalez, Lopes, Munoz, Ayew; Hoe, Torilla, Britto, Toni, De Barr; Gomez

We say: Vikingur Gota 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps

Vikingur head into this clash as slight favourites, benefiting from being in the middle of their domestic season and having shown strong form at home, and their recent run of results suggests a level of consistency that could prove crucial on Tuesday night.

Lincoln, on the other hand, have not played a competitive fixture since early May, which could leave them short on match sharpness both physically and tactically.

