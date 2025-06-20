Preview: Valerenga Fotball vs Molde - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Valerenga Fotball and Molde, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Valerenga Fotball and Molde square off on Sunday with both clubs looking to move clear of the Eliteserien relegation zone.

Although these teams sit five points clear of the bottom three, occupying 12th and 11th position respectively is keeping them in the conversation.

Match preview

Having earned promotion back to the top flight in 2024, survival is very much the priority of Valerenga for this season.

Sitting five points clear of the relegation zone after 10 games will be viewed as a major positive, 11 points being collected along the way.

Although Valerenga lost 2-1 at Tromso last time out, the four points accumulated against relegation rivals HamFam and KFUM in the double-header beforehand could prove decisive at the end of the campaign.

The major disappointment will come from winning only once at the Intility Arena, that occurring on the opening weekend of the campaign against leaders Viking.

Nevertheless, the Bohemians will back themselves to overcome their next opponents and make a major statement in their efforts to move up the standings.

Molde are currently one of the bigger disappointments this season, the 2024 fifth-placed side scrambling in the bottom half of the table.

Per-Mathias Hogmo is yet to make the desired impact and Molde suffering three defeats in the last four games will not help his cause.

That is despite their standout 3-0 success at the home of second-placed Brann on May 29, Molde proving on that occasion that they should be featuring far higher up the standings.

Three clean sheets have been kept in their last four away games, seven points being collected along the way, and it will give Hogmo's side the belief that they can kick-start their campaign here.

Valerenga Fotball Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W L L D W L

Molde Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W W L L W L

Team News

Given the extended break in action, it remains to be seen how Valerenga will line up for this fixture.

Vegar Hedenstad was a 32nd-minute withdrawal against Tromso and could be replaced by Hakon Sjatil at right-back.

Mees Rijks may also return in attack having supplied the assist for what turned out to be a consolation goal in that fixture.

Mads Enggard is available again for Molde having served a one-match ban for his sending off against Brann.

He could slot back into central midfield with Hogmo likely to revert back to a 4-2-3-1 formation, as opposed to the 3-5-2 that was used against leaders Viking last time out.

Valerenga Fotball possible starting lineup:

Sjoeng; Sjatil, Olsen, Jarl, Nogueira; Hagen, Ambina, Lange; Thorvaldsen, Rijks, Sorensen

Molde possible starting lineup:

Karlstrom; Stenevik, Haugan, Lund, Haugen; Enggard, Breivik; Hestad, Eikrem, Eriksen; Gulbrandsen

We say: Valerenga Fotball 1-2 Molde

Although both teams have cases as to why they are favourites to win this contest, we are backing Molde to get over the line. Even in defeat to Viking, they showed improvements, and the three-week break from action can only help them further reset after a difficult start to the season.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Valerenga Fotball win with a probability of 38.14%. A win for Molde has a probability of 37.98% and a draw has a probability of 23.9%. The most likely scoreline for a Valerenga Fotball win is 2-1 with a probability of 8.4%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (7.03%) and 2-0 (5.44%). The likeliest Molde win is 1-2 (8.38%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (10.85%).

